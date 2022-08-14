Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NiSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %

NI stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

