Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 62.5%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,308,467 shares in the company, valued at $23,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $204,708.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 324,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,308,467 shares in the company, valued at $23,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,026 shares of company stock worth $3,362,993. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

