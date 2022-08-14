Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Increases By 61.1%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62.
About Galantas Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.