Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Declines By 19.2%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 738.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF opened at 4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.40. Stingray Group has a one year low of 4.05 and a one year high of 6.00.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

