SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $856.60 million, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

