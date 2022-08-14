Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,977 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

