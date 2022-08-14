State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,047,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $259,564,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,437,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

