Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.14.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE SJ opened at C$40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

