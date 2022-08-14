Stifel Nicolaus Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$23.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$405.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.74.
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
