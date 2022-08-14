Stifel Nicolaus Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$23.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$405.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.74.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

