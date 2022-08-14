Stock Traders Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 30,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average volume of 13,092 call options.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.