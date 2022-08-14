Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 24,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 13,853 call options.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,629,000 after acquiring an additional 251,983 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 124,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

