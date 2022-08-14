Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Payoneer Global Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,628% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.