StockNews.com Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

