StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.33 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

