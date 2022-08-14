StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.33 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
