StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

