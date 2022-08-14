SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$304.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.93 million.
In other news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$61,995.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at C$651,689.21.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
