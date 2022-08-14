Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.98.

SPB opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.75. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Insiders acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last quarter.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

