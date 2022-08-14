SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $22.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.70. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $22.98 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

CI opened at $290.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $291.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,060 shares of company stock worth $22,996,508 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

