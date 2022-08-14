Swiss National Bank Acquires 26,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

