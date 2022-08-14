Swiss National Bank Acquires 31,100 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Lear worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

