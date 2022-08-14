Swiss National Bank Acquires 43,900 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of RingCentral worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG opened at $53.00 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

