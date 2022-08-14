Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Dropbox worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,487.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

