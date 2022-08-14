Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Wynn Resorts worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $68.74 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

