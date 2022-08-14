Swiss National Bank Buys 156,700 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Bausch Health Companies worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

