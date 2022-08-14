Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of DaVita worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

