Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Rivian Automotive worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.83.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.