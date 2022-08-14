Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of UGI worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UGI Price Performance

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

