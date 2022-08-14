Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Dynatrace worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of DT opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.29, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

