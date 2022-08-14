Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Masimo worth $33,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.37 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

