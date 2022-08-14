Swiss National Bank Has $28.67 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Sirius XM worth $28,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

