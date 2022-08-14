Swiss National Bank Has $30.03 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of First Horizon worth $30,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.