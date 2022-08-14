Swiss National Bank Has $34.90 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Sensata Technologies worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $45.67 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.