Swiss National Bank Has $39.01 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Black Knight worth $39,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Black Knight by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of BKI opened at $67.14 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

