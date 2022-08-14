Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Avalara worth $37,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $92.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

