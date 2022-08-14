Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $237.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

