Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of AerCap worth $29,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AER stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

