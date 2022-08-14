Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Affirm worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

