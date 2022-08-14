Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Peloton Interactive worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

