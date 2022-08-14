Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Western Union worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Western Union by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Western Union by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Up 0.9 %

WU stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

