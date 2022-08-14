Swiss National Bank Purchases 28,300 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Credicorp worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,703,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 218.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 577,718 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BAP opened at $138.63 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

