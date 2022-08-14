Swiss National Bank Purchases 28,500 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Arrow Electronics worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.