Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cable One worth $34,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 30.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,037 shares of company stock worth $1,373,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,369.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,324.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.84. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

