Swiss National Bank Purchases 43,200 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of West Fraser Timber worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.3 %

WFG opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

