Swiss National Bank Purchases 50,300 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of NovoCure worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.18 and a beta of 0.87. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.