Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Newell Brands worth $35,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.08 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.