Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Ceridian HCM worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.31 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

