Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Comerica worth $28,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Trading Up 1.6 %

Comerica stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.