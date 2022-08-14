Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

