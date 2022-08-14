Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Tarena International has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.12 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

