TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

